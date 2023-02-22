UrduPoint.com

Aseefa, Azra Pechuho Visit Trkiye Consulate; Condole Deaths In Earthquake

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Aseefa, Azra Pechuho visit Trkiye Consulate; condole deaths in earthquake

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Health Minister, Azra Pechuho Wednesday visit the Turkiye Consulate in Karachi to offer condolences over the deaths in devastating earthquakes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Health Minister, Azra Pechuho Wednesday visit the Turkiye Consulate in Karachi to offer condolences over the deaths in devastating earthquakes.

Aseefa Bhutto and the provincial minister visited the Consulate and offered condolences to Consul General Cemal Sangu over the deaths of thousands of people in the devastating earthquakes in first week of February.

According to a press release issued by the party secretariat, Aseefa Bhutto said that people of Pakistan felt the depth of pain of the brotherly Islamic country and shared the grief of the bereaved brothers and sisters of T�rkiye.

Aseefa Bhutto and Dr Azra Pechuho also wrote condolence remarks on the condolence book at Turkish Consulate General.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Visit February

Recent Stories

Former US Vice President Pence Says Considering Ru ..

Former US Vice President Pence Says Considering Running for President in 2024

16 minutes ago
 Australia Test-Launches Home-Grown Long-Range Miss ..

Australia Test-Launches Home-Grown Long-Range Missile From Truck - Defense Magaz ..

16 minutes ago
 Bilawal invites Hungarian companies to avail Pakis ..

Bilawal invites Hungarian companies to avail Pakistan's business opportunities

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine Seeking to Set 62-Mile Security Zone on Bo ..

Ukraine Seeking to Set 62-Mile Security Zone on Border With Russia - Intelligenc ..

14 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says All Israeli Settlements Are 'Illegal ..

UN Chief Says All Israeli Settlements Are 'Illegal', They 'Must Stop'

14 minutes ago
 Living with chronic pain may impact your memory, l ..

Living with chronic pain may impact your memory, learning skills

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.