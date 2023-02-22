Aseefa, Azra Pechuho visit Trkiye Consulate; condole deaths in earthquake

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Health Minister, Azra Pechuho Wednesday visit the Turkiye Consulate in Karachi to offer condolences over the deaths in devastating earthquakes

Aseefa Bhutto and the provincial minister visited the Consulate and offered condolences to Consul General Cemal Sangu over the deaths of thousands of people in the devastating earthquakes in first week of February.

According to a press release issued by the party secretariat, Aseefa Bhutto said that people of Pakistan felt the depth of pain of the brotherly Islamic country and shared the grief of the bereaved brothers and sisters of T�rkiye.

Aseefa Bhutto and Dr Azra Pechuho also wrote condolence remarks on the condolence book at Turkish Consulate General.