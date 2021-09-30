(@FahadShabbir)

The Asian Study Group (ASG) celebrated its 48th year with a presentation by Nasreen Askari, the founder/ director of Mohatta Palace Museum, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Asian Study Group (ASG) celebrated its 48th year with a presentation by Nasreen Askari, the founder/ director of Mohatta Palace Museum, Karachi.

The Patron for the ASG, Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan Manuel Duran Giminez- Rico was the guest of honour at the event, said a press release.

Nasreen Askari is described as one of Pakistan's most ardent cultural ambassadors and has dedicated her life's work to the preservation and elevation of the artisans in Sindh.

The presentation focused on a private collection of textiles. The collection was recognized as being of outstanding merit; it has featured in exhibitions at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London and the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh.

The ASG is an apolitical, non profit organisation was created in 1973 as a voluntary organisation. It was established as a Trust in December 2015.