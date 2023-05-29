UrduPoint.com

Ashrafi Congratulates Erdogan On Re-election As President Of Turkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Ashrafi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as president of Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his momentous re-election as President of the Republic of Turkiye.

He, in a talk with APP, said this historic achievement underscored the unwavering trust and confidence placed by the Turkish people in President Erdogan's exceptional leadership. It was a testament to his remarkable vision and dedication in steering Turkiye towards progress and prosperity, he added.

Chairman Ashrafi applauded President Erdogan's dynamic leadership, which had played a pivotal role in shaping Turkiye's trajectory and enhancing its standing on the global stage adding that the Turkish people's resounding endorsement of President Erdogan's presidency served as a shining example of his steadfast commitment to serving their best interests.

Under President Erdogan's astute guidance, he said Turkiye had witnessed remarkable growth across various sectors, fostering socioeconomic development and fostering harmony among diverse communities. "His inclusive approach and unwavering commitment to interfaith harmony have contributed significantly to fostering unity and understanding within Turkiye and beyond," he maintained.

Chairman Ashrafi reaffirmed Pakistan Ulema Council's commitment to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, based on shared values and mutual respect. "We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts in promoting peace, interfaith harmony, and prosperity in the region," he maintained.

He, once again, extended his warmest congratulations to President Erdogan on this historic re-election and wished him continued success in leading the Republic of Turkiye to new heights of progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Progress Middle East Tayyip Erdogan Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

1 hour ago
 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

2 hours ago
 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

2 hours ago
 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirates trophies

2 hours ago
 Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in D ..

Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in Dubai to prepare Olympic swimmi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.