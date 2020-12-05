UrduPoint.com
Ashrafi Lauds Amir-e-Kuwait's Relation's Normalization Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 05:05 PM

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Inter-religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi Saturday lauded the efforts of Amir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jabir Al-Sabah for normalization of relations with brother Islamic countries

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Inter-religious Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi Saturday lauded the efforts of Amir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jabir Al-Sabah for normalization of relations with brother Islamic countries.

In a statement, he said the efforts of Amir of Kuwait could usher the era of peace and prosperity in Middle East.

He said Pakistan's relations with brother Islamic counties were being persistently improved as the country strictly adheres to its non interference policy.

Pakistan does not allow anyone to interfere in its internal affairs and always tried hard to promote cordial relations with brother Islamic countries as chronic issues including Kashmir and Palestine could only be resolved with joint efforts and forging unity.

