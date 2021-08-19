Ashura observed amid tight security; 7000 cops deployed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram observed here on Thursday with solemnity and religious sanctity to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions for the supreme sacrifices rendered by them at Karbala for the cause of truth, justice, and righteousness.

As many as 7000 cops with 786 Traffic Wardens were deployed to guard 64 'Zuljinah' and mourning processions and 113 Majalis of Ashura.

The contingents of Army and Rangers were also deployed in sensitive areas of the city besides police personnel to make security arrangements foolproof.

Six big 'Tazia', 'Alam' and 'Zuljinah' processions were taken out here under stringent security measures.

The 'Ashura' processions of the city including processions of Ashiq Hussain Imambargah of Taili Mohalla and Imam Bargah Hifazit Ali Shah Bohar Bazar, first gathered at the Imambargah Maqbool Hussain and after passing through traditional routes the main procession culminated at the 'Qadeemi' Imambargah.

The mourners performed 'zanjir zani'. A large number of 'sabeels' of water and milk, including 'langar', were arranged for the mourners. The complete route was fully covered by the security personnel.

The major 'Zuljinah' and 'Maatmi' processions also appeared from Gora Syedan, Shahpur, Jhangi Syedan, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Shakrial, Sihala, Dhama Syedan, Dhoke Juma, Gorakhpur, Girja Village, Adiala Road, Shah Piyara, Shah Chan Chiragh, Shah Nazar Bridge, Dhoke Awan and other areas.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Aqiq Khan, the administration ensured the presence of doctors and ambulances on all traditional routes to provide first aid to the mourners.

Walk-through gates were installed beside extra-ordinary security arrangements at the sites of 'majalis' and 'imambargahs' to maintain security.

On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas strict security arrangements were finalized for Ashura while over 2500 police personnel were deployed for the security of the main mourning procession. Security officials were deployed on the rooftops of nearby buildings and along roadsides to avoid any untoward incident.

Besides air surveillance during Zuljinah processions, 4500 police personnel were deployed in the district for the security of the processions and worship places already declared 'highly sensitive' on Ashura. Special checking of the routes was completed before the start of the processions and bomb disposal squad cleared the routes.

The route of the main procession of Ashura was sealed completely and streets on the route of the processions were also barricaded. The main Zuljinah processions of the city were given a 'box formation' security.

Police personnel, including Elite Force commandos, special branch personnel, bomb disposal experts, women police personnel and Dolphin Force were deployed for the security of Ashura processions.

Three-layer security cover was provided particularly to the main Muharram processions with special arrangements ensuring rooftop duty and deployment of Quick Response Force (QRF).

Special contingents of commandos and police officials were also deployed on 109 trouble points.

The entry of the participants of the processions was allowed through walk-through gates while no vehicle was permitted entry into the processions.

Parking of vehicles was allowed 200-meter away from the processions and imambargahs. Mobile phone service and Metro bus service remained suspended on Ashura. Mobile service restored after the Ashura main procession culminated.

According to City Police Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, strict security measures were adopted for the security of the main mourning procession which passed through the traditional route of Jamia Masjid Road, Sarafa Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, College Road, Liaquat Road, Bhabra Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Bara Market and Banni Chowk.

'Rescue 1122' staffers and Civil Defence officials were also present on the occasion to provide necessary assistance to the mourners.

Over 10,000 security personnel were deployed in Rawalpindi region on Ashura. Total 209 mourning processions were taken out in Rawalpindi region including 65 of Chakwal district, 49 of Attock district and 30 of Jhelum district.

According to Provincial Minister Raja Rashid Hafeez, foolproof security arrangements were made for Ashura.

He informed that experts of law enforcement agencies remained present in the control room and monitored the city situation.

A central control room was set up to monitor the processions and coordinate with the police deployments. Over 360 Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were installed at different points in the city.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police had chalked out a separate traffic plan to facilitate the mourners and Ashura processions. A control room was also set up at the traffic headquarters.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the traffic was diverted on 48 different routes of the city while 786 Traffic Wardens including 510 Warden Officers, 227 Traffic Assistant, 40 inspectors and nine DSPs were deployed.

As part of the security measures, entry of vehicular traffic from Committee Chowk to Iqbal Road was strictly banned.

No vehicle was allowed on DAV college road and Iqbal road. The public transport for City Saddar Road was diverted to Mohanpura road and traffic from Novelty cinema reached Pirwadhai through Kashmiri bazaar.

Traffic coming from Gunjmandi was diverted to TB hospital, Pirwadhai, and Dhoke Dalal.

According to District Emergency Officer, Rescue-1122, Ali Hussain, over 500 rescuers remained on special duties in Rawalpindi district control room, emergency rescue stations with 20 fully equipped emergency ambulances, 14 fire vehicles, four special rescue, and recovery vehicles, two water bowsers and 40 motorbike ambulances. 12 mobile rescue teams moved with Ashura processions.

DEO Rescue-1122 Ali Hussain remained present in the field and supervised all the field operations during Ashura.

A comprehensive plan was formulated to provide first aid and on the spot pre-hospital medical care to the mourners while seriously injured persons were shifted to nearby hospitals. Emergency officers including trained doctors were supervising the arrangements.

All mobile teams and ambulances with medical kits were moving along with the processions to provide the mourners with immediate medical aid.

