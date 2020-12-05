UrduPoint.com
ASI Thrashes Elderly Citizen, Grabs Huge Criticism For Punjab Police

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 03:55 PM

ASI thrashes elderly citizen, grabs huge criticism for Punjab police

Punjab police says ASI Ajmal Minhas has been suspended over his criminal act of thrashing an elderly citizen.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2020) A video clip of an Assistant Sub-Inspector thrashing an elderly citizen that went viral on social media has grabbed huge public criticism for Punjab police.

The ASI misbehaved with the aged-man by holding him from his collar in front of his family in an open street where many other women were present. He thrashed him and used abusive language and insulted him.

The aged-man and his family were standing there helpless as nobody was there to stop ASI from insulting the man who was of his father’s age.

The video clip went viral on social media that grabbed huge criticism from the public against Punjab police.

The ASI later was identified as Ajmal Minhas.

As the clip went viral on social media the senior officials of Punjab police took action and suspended ASI Minhas over his unlawful act of insulting an elderly man.

“ASI Ajmal Minas has been suspended for his act of thrashing elderly citizen. Legal action against the ASI has also been ordered besides department proceedings,” Punjab police tweeted in response to the video clip.

This is still not sure where this criminal act took place but it is routine matter.

PTI government before coming into power had promised to change “Thana Culture” but no action has so far been taken to reform police.

