Asif criticises PTI last regime for damaging economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) led government's wrong economic and security decisions in the past, resulting in a burden on the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was evident from the current state of security and the economy stated that the policies made by the PTI led government were erroneous.

Khawaja Asif said that the current government vows to correct the worst political, economic and security situation by following the National Action Plan and shaping the Charter of economy.

When asked about the formation on commission, he said that all the political parties have reservations about the election and every one’s concerns should be solved in an appropriate forum.

The opposition should come in the parliament and discuss election reforms so that the upcoming elections must be conducted transparently.