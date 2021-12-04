UrduPoint.com

Asif Inaugurates Winter Flower Show

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:23 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab for PHAs and Tourism & Chairman PHA Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood here on Saturday inaugurated a three-day winter flower show organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi

Vice Chairman, PHA, Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain, Director General, PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa, PTI Leader, Muhammad Arif Abbasi and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, he said that PHA was using Miyawaki urban method to enhance greenery in city areas.

He said that the initiative taken on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was to improve the environment and to create a safe and healthy environment for the future generations.

He informed that several Miyawaki mini urban forests were grown in Rawalpindi like a number of such projects which were also developed in different districts of the province. Thousands of saplings were planted on small piece of land, he said adding, local plants were being promoted under Miyawaki urban forest project.

Asif Mehmood said that the Miyawaki urban forest projects were the incumbent government's gift for the citizens and they would be able to live in a clean and healthy environment, adding, past regimes could not launch such projects which were need of the hour due to environmental pollution.

He said that in the light of the directives of the government of Pakistan and Punjab, all resources were being utilized to make the city clean and green.

He informed that few days ago, a beautiful Chrysanthemum flower show was also jointly organized by PHA and Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University.

The authority on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab was striving to make the city more beautiful and providing the best tourism and recreational facilities to the citizens, he added.

He said that the authority was trying to provide an attractive and healthier natural environment to residents.

The PHA was planting maximum saplings and enhancing greenery particularly in parks and green belts of the city, he added.

