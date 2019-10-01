UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aslam Tahir Elected PCMEA Chairman Unopposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:49 PM

Aslam Tahir elected PCMEA Chairman unopposed

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Tuesday elected all its office-bearers unopposed i.e. Muhammad Aslam Tahir as Central Chairman, Muhammad Nadeem Sajid as Senior Vice Chairman (South Circle) and Sheikh Aamir Khalid Saeed as SVC (North Circle) in the annual elections 2019-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Tuesday elected all its office-bearers unopposed i.e. Muhammad Aslam Tahir as Central Chairman, Muhammad Nadeem Sajid as Senior Vice Chairman (South Circle) and Sheikh Aamir Khalid Saeed as SVC (North Circle) in the annual elections 2019-20.

Election Commissioner Muhammad Akbar announced the result in the presence of candidates and members of association, while Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Hanif, central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan and Major (R) Akhter Nazir were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, newly-elected Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir extended his warm gratitude to all members for supporting him in the election.

He said PCMEA would raise voice for the solution of all issues being faced by carpet manufacturers and exports.

"In this regard, a serial of meetings would be arranged with the concerned authorities in the government," he assured.

He said that all the members should play their collective as well as individual role for making international carpet exhibition, to be held in Lahore this month, more successful.

He reiterated that they would leave no stone unturned to make this exhibition more effective for expansion of the carpet business and manufacturing.

Muhammad Aslam Tahir said it was good omen that foreign buyers and investors showed keen interest to participate in the upcoming carpet exhibition and "we are ready to host them in best possible way." He said, if the government patronized this industry, people living in rural area would get jobs at their doorstep and help alleviate poverty from the country.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Exports Business Circle Salvadoran Colon All From Government Industry Best Jobs

Recent Stories

Matches in Abbottabad and Rawalpindi end without a ..

4 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

5 minutes ago

New head of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Indu ..

5 minutes ago

2 killed, 1,008 injured in 897 accidents in Punjab ..

5 minutes ago

Train kills one person in Islamabad

6 minutes ago

Muslims, Christians will be ousted from India by e ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.