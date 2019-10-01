Aslam Tahir elected PCMEA Chairman unopposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Tuesday elected all its office-bearers unopposed i.e. Muhammad Aslam Tahir as Central Chairman, Muhammad Nadeem Sajid as Senior Vice Chairman (South Circle) and Sheikh Aamir Khalid Saeed as SVC (North Circle) in the annual elections 2019-20.

Election Commissioner Muhammad Akbar announced the result in the presence of candidates and members of association, while Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Hanif, central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan and Major (R) Akhter Nazir were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, newly-elected Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir extended his warm gratitude to all members for supporting him in the election.

He said PCMEA would raise voice for the solution of all issues being faced by carpet manufacturers and exports.

"In this regard, a serial of meetings would be arranged with the concerned authorities in the government," he assured.

He said that all the members should play their collective as well as individual role for making international carpet exhibition, to be held in Lahore this month, more successful.

He reiterated that they would leave no stone unturned to make this exhibition more effective for expansion of the carpet business and manufacturing.

Muhammad Aslam Tahir said it was good omen that foreign buyers and investors showed keen interest to participate in the upcoming carpet exhibition and "we are ready to host them in best possible way." He said, if the government patronized this industry, people living in rural area would get jobs at their doorstep and help alleviate poverty from the country.