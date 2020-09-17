Assailants kill man, took body with them

Unidentified assailants killed a man and took his dead body with them, near here on Wednesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Unidentified assailants killed a man and took his dead body with them, near here on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in the area of Ghulampura Bahawaldaas where some unidentified assailants stormed into the house of Muhammad Ejaz and killed him with a sharp edged weapon.

The assailants also took the dead body along with them.

On receiving information, the police concerned reached the spot and started investigation.

The heirs of the victim have expressed murder's suspicion on Muhammad Ejaz's wife and her brothers who had been threatening him for the past one year.