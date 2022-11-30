UrduPoint.com

Assemblies To Be Dissolved On Time: Senator Haideri

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Wednesday said the incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure and the assemblies would dissolved on their time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Wednesday said the incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure and the assemblies would dissolved on their time.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief was politically confused after being thrown out corridors of power constitutionally.

Senator Haideri said when Imran Khan was in government, he was against the early elections in the country and now he was threatening to dissolve the assemblies in those provinces where the PTI was at the helm of affairs.

He made it clear that if Imran Khan wanted to continue its hullabaloo on the roads, let him to do so as it was his democratic right.

He said there was a big contradiction in the PTI chief's words and deeds adding that when the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was insisting to go for elections, he used to decline and now he was seeking elections before the time through all possible means.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghauri said Imran Khan wanted to bring the country at the brink of economic destruction.

He said the collation government had foiled the nefarious designs of the PTI chief and would keep on so until and unless, it was in power.

He said the flop show of long march had made Imran Khan mentally retarded that was why; he was asking the chief ministers to dissolve the assemblies which were administratively in PTI's control.

He expressed the hope that the PTI chief would soon take U-turn from his threat of dissolving the assemblies as he was the master of it.

