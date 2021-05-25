Assistant Commissioners visit their territorial jurisdictions to ensure lockdown SOPs

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahme Jaffar, Assistant Commissioners of Tehsils incliding Nawabshah, Daur, Qazi Ahmed and Tehsil Sakrand visited their respective jurisdictions for implementation on Corona SOPs

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahme Jaffar, Assistant Commissioners of Tehsils incliding Nawabshah, Daur, Qazi Ahmed and Tehsil Sakrand visited their respective jurisdictions for implementation on Corona SOPs.

During the visit Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Dadan Khan Lashari sealed three banks on the charges of violation of SOPs while an Oil Depot was also imposed a fine of Rs. 50000 on violation charges.

The Assistant Commissioner appealed to the general public to strictly adhere to Corona SOPs.

Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils also distributed face masks among the public and advised them to follow SOPs for prevention from Pandemic. On the other hand, the Deputy Commissioner advised the public to act on SOPs strictly and also extend their cooperation to institutions.

He also advised the public to avoid roaming out of their houses without any unnecessary requirement. The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the general public to act on SOPs, use face masks, maintain social distance and get vaccinated against Corona.