Ataullah Tarar terms 'Jail Bharo Tahreek' as political gimmick

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that Imran's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (courting arrest)was just another "political gimmick" that would not sustain for long.

Talking to a private news channel, Attaullah Tarar said that Imran Khan had always promoted the politics of "hate and chaos which leads the public to use expletive language against the political opponents".

Imran's led government was the "worst example of political revenge", he said, adding that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) did not believe in political victimization.

To address the prevailing issues in the country, he said the governments had called the All Parties Conference (APC) and invited the political leadership to unilaterally work out a framework that would get Pakistan out of the current crisis.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit Turkiye to condole on the demises caused by earthquake and to express the support of Pakistan in this difficult time," he added.