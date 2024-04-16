ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:18 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted nine activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges for creating disturbance and damaging state properties

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments from the defense counsel and prosecution.

The Nawankot police had registered the case against the TLP activists in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties.

Those who were acquitted include Muhammad Yousuf, Rehan Hussain, Saeed Ahmad, Muhammad Azhar Munir, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Ashraf, and Afzal.

