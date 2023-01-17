ATC adjourns hearing of Johar Town blast case till Jan 24

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the Johar Town blast case till January 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the Johar Town blast case till January 24.

The court recorded the statement of a witness, during the proceedings, which was also cross-examined by the defence counsel. The court summoned more witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings through video-link due to security reasons.

The Counter-Terrorism Department had filed the challan (charge-sheet) against three accused. The CTD declared the accused - alleged mastermind Samiul Haq and facilitators Aziz Akbar and Naveed Akhtar, guilty in the challan.

The CTD requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them.

The ATC had already handed down death sentences to four accused in the matter, besides awarding five years imprisonment to a female accused.

On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable. The CTD had registered the case under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.