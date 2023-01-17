UrduPoint.com

ATC Adjourns Hearing Of Johar Town Blast Case Till Jan 24

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 06:34 PM

ATC adjourns hearing of Johar Town blast case till Jan 24

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the Johar Town blast case till January 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the Johar Town blast case till January 24.

The court recorded the statement of a witness, during the proceedings, which was also cross-examined by the defence counsel. The court summoned more witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings through video-link due to security reasons.

The Counter-Terrorism Department had filed the challan (charge-sheet) against three accused. The CTD declared the accused - alleged mastermind Samiul Haq and facilitators Aziz Akbar and Naveed Akhtar, guilty in the challan.

The CTD requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them.

The ATC had already handed down death sentences to four accused in the matter, besides awarding five years imprisonment to a female accused.

On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable. The CTD had registered the case under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Police January June Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282. ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282.3Bln in 2022 - Central Bank Es ..

47 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets members of Abraham Accords Cauc ..

Saqr Ghobash meets members of Abraham Accords Caucus of US Senate

6 minutes ago
 CS chairs PTF meeting, calls for efforts for polio ..

CS chairs PTF meeting, calls for efforts for polio eradication

48 seconds ago
 KP Textile mills facing acute shortage of raw mate ..

KP Textile mills facing acute shortage of raw material, fearing closure

50 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauds role of Levies Force f ..

2 minutes ago
 Beijing, Washington Discuss US Secretary of State' ..

Beijing, Washington Discuss US Secretary of State's Visit to China - Foreign Min ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.