ATC Confirms Interim Bail Of PTI Founder In 4 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 07:33 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday confirmed interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in four cases related to May-9 violence and others.
The court confirmed the interim bail in cases of attack on police outside Zaman Park, murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, subject to furnishing of surety bonds of Rs 500,000.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail petitions of the PTI founder and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties.
The counsel for the PTI founder had requested the court to confirm the bail of his client in the cases, during the proceedings.
However, Special Prosecutor Rana Shakil argued that the PTI founder was the main accused in May-9 cases.
While referring to statements of various witnesses, he claimed that the PTI founder incited workers to treason and arson before his arrest.
Meanwhile, another ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal extended the interim bail of the PTI founder in three cases of May-9 violence till March 7. The court extended the interim bail in cases of attacking Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching of Shadman police station.
Earlier, on August 11, 2023, an ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bails of PTI founder over his non-appearance in the cases due to his conviction in Toshakhana case. However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions while allowing a petition of the PTI founder.
