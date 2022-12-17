UrduPoint.com

ATC Convicts Two Accused In Dacoity Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 07:11 PM

ATC convicts two accused in dacoity case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday convicted two accused involved in a dacoity and attacking a police party.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday convicted two accused involved in a dacoity and attacking a police party.

The court handed down 35-year jail term each to the accused, Hussain Raza alias Wajid, and Muhammad Rizwan, besides imposing Rs 300,000 fine on them.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

Police Station Sadar Shah Kot had registered a case against the accused on the charges of dacoity and attacking the police in 2021. It was alleged that the accused committed dacoity and opened fire on the police party, which was chasing them.

Related Topics

Hearing Fire Police Jail Fine Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Lodhi reviews Punjab Advertisement Policy's amendm ..

Lodhi reviews Punjab Advertisement Policy's amendment bill 2020

10 minutes ago
 QUEST hold its 12th Convocation

QUEST hold its 12th Convocation

10 minutes ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor Vit ..

10 minutes ago
 Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 24

Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 24

22 minutes ago
 Legendary jockey Dettori to retire after 2023 seas ..

Legendary jockey Dettori to retire after 2023 season

22 minutes ago
 US Company to Send Team to Investigate AquaDom Aqu ..

US Company to Send Team to Investigate AquaDom Aquarium Incident - Reports

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.