(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI's chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to damaging public property during a protest and violation of section-144 in the Federal capital.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case against former prime minister Imran Khan. Dr Baber Awan informed the court that Imran Khan couldn't appear before the court due to his injuries and prayed to the judge for granting him exemption from appearance.

The court extended the interim bail of Imran Khan till February 10 and adjourned the hearing of the case.