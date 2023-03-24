ATC grants interim bail to Asad Umar till March 28

(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar till March 28 in a case registered under charges of violence against the police, terrorism and others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar till March 28 in a case registered under charges of violence against the police, terrorism and others.

The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings on bail petition of the PTI leader.

Asad Umar alongwith his counsel appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Asad's counsel submitted that the police had nominated his client in a case registered under terrorism charges. He submitted that his client wanted to join investgations but feared arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his client.

The Race Course police had registered a case against PTI leadership and others under provisions of terrorism , violence against the police, and others.