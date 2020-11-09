ATC hands over PML-N MPA to police on 1-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir to police on a one-day physical remand in Lahore NAB office clash case.

The police produced Khawaja Imran Nazir before ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta at the start of proceedings.

A prosecutor argued before the court that Khawaja Imran Nazir was nominated in the case and his custody was required for photogrammetric test and recovery of mobile phone. He pleaded with the court for granting physical remand of the accused.

The court allowed the request and granted two-day physical remand of the accused.

However, Khawaja Imran Nazir requested the court for reducing the term as he was in custody of police since Saturday.

At this, the court reduced the remand term and ordered for producing Imran Nazir on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the court also granted interim bail to five PML-N leaders including Parvaiz Malik, Ali Parvaiz Malik, Shaista Malik, Ghazali Butt and Shehbaz Chaudhry till November 16 in the case.

The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each and also sought a case record from police.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers had pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office. However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the mob and arrested several protesters.