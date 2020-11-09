UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Hands Over PML-N MPA To Police On 1-day Physical Remand

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

ATC hands over PML-N MPA to police on 1-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir to police on a one-day physical remand in Lahore NAB office clash case.

The police produced Khawaja Imran Nazir before ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta at the start of proceedings.

A prosecutor argued before the court that Khawaja Imran Nazir was nominated in the case and his custody was required for photogrammetric test and recovery of mobile phone. He pleaded with the court for granting physical remand of the accused.

The court allowed the request and granted two-day physical remand of the accused.

However, Khawaja Imran Nazir requested the court for reducing the term as he was in custody of police since Saturday.

At this, the court reduced the remand term and ordered for producing Imran Nazir on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the court also granted interim bail to five PML-N leaders including Parvaiz Malik, Ali Parvaiz Malik, Shaista Malik, Ghazali Butt and Shehbaz Chaudhry till November 16 in the case.

The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each and also sought a case record from police.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers had pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office. However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the mob and arrested several protesters.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Mobile Imran Nazir August November Criminals From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

23 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

26 minutes ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

44 minutes ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

45 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.