ATC Issues Arrest Warrants Of Khadija Shah In Askari Tower Attack Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:51 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for fashion designer Khadija Shah in the Askari Tower attack case

The court issued the bailable arrest warrants for Khadija Shah due to her non-appearance and ordered her to ensure her appearance on Wednesday (April 17).

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings of the Askari Tower attack case.

Meanwhile, the court cancelled the bailable arrest warrants for Khadija Shah in the Jinnah House attack case after her appearance.

Khadija Shah appeared before the court during Tuesday's proceedings and assured that she would appear on the next date of hearing.

At this, the court cancelled the arrest warrants and adjourned further hearing until April 29.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, and Ijaz Chaudhry were also produced in the case before the court after being brought from jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Khadija Shah due to her non-appearance on April 15 and ordered her to ensure her appearance in court on April 16.

