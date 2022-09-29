ATC sentences man to death for rape, murder of minor girl

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Hyderabad on Thursday awarded death sentence to the prime accused, and 7-years imprisonment to the co-accused in the rape and murder case of a girl child

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Hyderabad on Thursday awarded death sentence to the prime accused, and 7-years imprisonment to the co-accused in the rape and murder case of a girl child.

The verdict was announced by ATC Judge Saleem Raza Baloch, who found the convicts guilty of subjecting a 9-years-old girl to rape and murder and unceremonious burial.

The court ordered to hang prime accused Muhammad Siddique Bangali till death and imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 on him, while co-accused Muhammad Hassan Tangiri would undergo 7-year imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Bengali, who worked at a 'tandoor', kidnapped the minor girl from GOR colony area on April 30, 2020, and raped her before strangulating her to death.

Her body also bore marks of injuries on face and head. She was later buried in Millat Park and Tangiri helped Bangali bury the victim.