ATSC decides 137,316 cases in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) A report of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan stated that administrative tribunals and special courts (ATSC), had decided 137, 316 cases during the year of 2023.

In this connection, the ATSC has prepared a report depicting performance of Administrative Tribunals and Special Courts for the period of 2023. The report contains data of institution and disposal of cases in the 324 ATSCs functioning in the country, said a press release.

Considering the number of pending cases, it can be seen that the net number has increased from 160,697 cases to 163,211 cases which shows an increase of around 2%. According to the report , 137,316 cases were decided during the period. The report further provides jurisdiction wise breakup.

According to the report, there are 145 ATSCs are functioning under the Federal Jurisdiction while 179 ATSCs are functioning under the Provincial Jurisdiction.

The ATSCs functioning under the Federal Jurisdiction, the number of cases pending adjudication increased by 5.7% and their net pendency increased from 121,225 to 128,111 cases during the year. The overall fresh institution at this tier was 78,652 cases while 74,384 cases were decided during this period.

The press release further said that conversely, the situation is slightly better in the 179 ATSCs functioning under the Provincial Jurisdiction. Combined together, the number of cases pending adjudication reduced by 11 %. The net pendency reduced to 35,100 cases from 39,472 cases. During the year 57,172 fresh cases were filed while 62,932 cases were decided. The magnitude of pendency with the federal courts mostly lie in the fiscal and service matters in the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Banking Courts and Federal Service Tribunal that constitute 83 % of total pending cases.

Similarly, in the Provincial Courts, the pendency of Anti-Corruption Courts, Consumer Courts, Provincial Service Tribunals and Labour Courts constitute 82 % of total pending cases.

The relevant Federal and Provincial Governments needed to streamline the working of the courts for reduction in pendency in order to provide expeditious justice sector service delivery.

For further details, the report has been made available on the website and social media page of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.