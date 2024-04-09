ATSC Decides 137,316 Cases In 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) A report of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan stated that administrative tribunals and special courts (ATSC), had decided 137, 316 cases during the year of 2023.
In this connection, the ATSC has prepared a report depicting performance of Administrative Tribunals and Special Courts for the period of 2023. The report contains data of institution and disposal of cases in the 324 ATSCs functioning in the country, said a press release.
Considering the number of pending cases, it can be seen that the net number has increased from 160,697 cases to 163,211 cases which shows an increase of around 2%. According to the report , 137,316 cases were decided during the period. The report further provides jurisdiction wise breakup.
According to the report, there are 145 ATSCs are functioning under the Federal Jurisdiction while 179 ATSCs are functioning under the Provincial Jurisdiction.
The ATSCs functioning under the Federal Jurisdiction, the number of cases pending adjudication increased by 5.7% and their net pendency increased from 121,225 to 128,111 cases during the year. The overall fresh institution at this tier was 78,652 cases while 74,384 cases were decided during this period.
The press release further said that conversely, the situation is slightly better in the 179 ATSCs functioning under the Provincial Jurisdiction. Combined together, the number of cases pending adjudication reduced by 11 %. The net pendency reduced to 35,100 cases from 39,472 cases. During the year 57,172 fresh cases were filed while 62,932 cases were decided. The magnitude of pendency with the federal courts mostly lie in the fiscal and service matters in the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Banking Courts and Federal Service Tribunal that constitute 83 % of total pending cases.
Similarly, in the Provincial Courts, the pendency of Anti-Corruption Courts, Consumer Courts, Provincial Service Tribunals and Labour Courts constitute 82 % of total pending cases.
The relevant Federal and Provincial Governments needed to streamline the working of the courts for reduction in pendency in order to provide expeditious justice sector service delivery.
For further details, the report has been made available on the website and social media page of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM announces Daanish Schools expansion to realise Quaid's Pakistan dream8 minutes ago
-
Chairman J&K People's Freedom League extends Eid greetings to Muslims28 minutes ago
-
Over 100 children to celebrate Eid at CPWB28 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Qatari Amir exchange Eid greetings; discuss bilateral ties48 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of LLB Part-I, II annual exam 202248 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on aerial firing, one wheeling on Eid in Dera58 minutes ago
-
Performance of electricity theft control task force reviewed58 minutes ago
-
Killer of girl arrested1 hour ago
-
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler held, narcotics recovered1 hour ago
-
Uninterrupted power supply on Eid1 hour ago
-
Saudi Embassy hosts grand Iftar for MWL Secry-Gen Dr Al-Issa1 hour ago