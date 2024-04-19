Open Menu

Attack On Foreign Nationals Convoy Foiled

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Attack on foreign nationals convoy foiled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A guard deputed on the security of a group of foreign nationals was shot and injured when their convoy was attacked by unidentified terrorists in Mansehra Colony area, Landhi on Friday early morning.

According to SSP Malir Tariq Elahi Mastoi, some unidentified terrorists attempted to attack foreign nationals convoy which was promptly foiled by the police personnel and security guards during which the foreign guests remained unharmed and two terrorists were killed and a security guard sustained injuries.

The Malir district police immediately cordoned off the spot area and launched the investigation.

Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, SSP Malir and other senior police officers also rushed to the site.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Attack Police Mansehra Landhi Malir SITE

Recent Stories

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

14 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

13 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

13 hours ago
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

13 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

13 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

13 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

13 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan