Attack On Foreign Nationals Convoy Foiled
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A guard deputed on the security of a group of foreign nationals was shot and injured when their convoy was attacked by unidentified terrorists in Mansehra Colony area, Landhi on Friday early morning.
According to SSP Malir Tariq Elahi Mastoi, some unidentified terrorists attempted to attack foreign nationals convoy which was promptly foiled by the police personnel and security guards during which the foreign guests remained unharmed and two terrorists were killed and a security guard sustained injuries.
The Malir district police immediately cordoned off the spot area and launched the investigation.
Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, SSP Malir and other senior police officers also rushed to the site.
