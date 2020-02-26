Attorney General for Pakistan says he does not belong to any political party

Newly-appointed Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed on Wednesday clarified that he had political background but he did not belong to any political party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Newly-appointed Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed on Wednesday clarified that he had political background but he did not belong to any political party.

In an informal conversation with reporters at the Supreme Court, Khalid Javed stressed that he had no political affiliation with anyone.

He said that it was his father who was associated with politics. Even if Bhutto or Musharraf's cases had came before him, he would have argued them with utmost honesty.

Javed said that he would try to establish the office of the attorney general according to the Constitution. "The prime minister had given me full freedom and assured me of his full support," he added.

The attorney general also said that his first priority would be cases concerning national security and state revenue.