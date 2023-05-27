Audio leaks Commission led Justice Isa stops working after SC orders

(@Abdulla99267510)

This action comes after the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, ordered the commission to do so.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2023) A three-member commission, led by Supreme Court Senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, made to investigate alleged leaked audio clips on social media stopped working on Saturday.

During the hearing, Justice Isa referred to the Supreme Court's "judicial order" as the reason for stopping the meeting. He stated that the commission would issue a written order regarding the proceedings of the day.

The Federal government established the commission on May 20 to investigate the alleged audio leaks, which raised concerns about the judiciary's independence.

Justice Isa headed the commission, alongside Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan of the Balochistan High Court and Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court stayed the commission's proceedings, suspended the government's appointment notification from May 19, and halted the implementation of the commission's May 22 order to conduct open hearings and disclose its findings to the public.