Auditor General Of Pakistan Pays Farewell Call On President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Auditor General of Pakistan, Muhammad Ajmal Gondal Wednesday paid a farewell call on President Asif Ali Zardari here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The president appreciated the reforms introduced by the Auditor General’s office to improve efficiency, transparency, and service delivery, and commended its constitutional role in strengthening financial discipline and accountability, a Presidency's news release said.
He stressed the importance of adopting modern practices, including technology-based audits, to further enhance fiscal governance and curb corruption.
Gondal briefed the President on key initiatives taken during his tenure, including impact audits, citizen participatory audits, and digitization reforms, noting that these steps have made the Department of the Auditor General of Pakistan more transparent, inclusive, and responsive to public expectations.
While acknowledging his contributions in strengthening the country’s financial accountability system, the president wished Gondal success in his future endeavors.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs Dubai Health Board meeting
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani meets custodian of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani’s shrine7 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured in road mishap7 minutes ago
-
Cabinet declares climate, agriculture emergencies: Dr. Tariq Fazal7 minutes ago
-
Auditor General of Pakistan pays farewell call on President7 minutes ago
-
Sindh issues latest river and barrage water flow figures7 minutes ago
-
PSC reviews infrastructure schemes in KP17 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police deployed across city to assist citizens during rains17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan greatly values its brotherly ties with Bahrain: President Zardari17 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab announces financial assistance for flood victims in Jalalpur Pirwala17 minutes ago
-
GCWUS displays merit lists of MS, BS programs17 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends Milad conference17 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Condoles with Amir Bux Bhutto on his father demise17 minutes ago