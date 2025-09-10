CM Punjab Announces Financial Assistance For Flood Victims In Jalalpur Pirwala
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced financial assistance for flood-hit families during her visit to Jalalpur Pirwala. She said families whose houses were completely destroyed would receive Rs 1 million, while those with partially damaged houses would get Rs 500,000. Compensation between Rs 50,000 and Rs 500,000 was also announced for the loss of livestock.
During the visit, Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim Khan and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu briefed her on the flood situation.
The Chief Minister inspected protective embankments and directed the administration to further strengthen them. She also announced the construction of a 12-kilometer-long protective Embankment around the city.
Addressing a public gathering, Maryam Nawaz reassured people that the government would not abandon flood victims, pledging, “I am Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and will fulfill every promise.”
Ministers Maryam Aurangzeb, Kazim Pirzada, DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia, and Malik Karar Mushtaq Langah also accompanied the Chief Minister.
