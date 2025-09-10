Gilani meets custodian of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani’s shrine

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, received the Custodian of the Shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani (RA) in Baghdad, Al-Sheikh Al-Sayyid Afifuddin Al-Gilani, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting, held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, featured detailed discussions on Islamic history, bilateral relations, the progress of the Muslim Ummah, and the common challenges confronting it.

Welcoming the distinguished guest, the Chairman Senate underscored that Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani (RA) is remembered in Pakistan with deep reverence and devotion for his immense spiritual and scholarly contributions to islam.

He highlighted the long-standing role of the Gilani family in promoting faith, knowledge, and service to humanity.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani further stated that he has always raised his voice for the unity, betterment, and progress of the Muslim Ummah, a message he has also conveyed during his international engagements.

He recalled that during his meeting with the President of Iran, a historic decision was made to declare Multan as a “sister city” of Gilan in Iran, marking a new chapter in cultural and people-to-people relations between the two nations.

The Chairman said that Pakistan had commemorated the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with the highest respect and reverence. On this occasion, the Upper House of Parliament unanimously passed a resolution, while nationwide events were organised at the official level. He added that a grand Mehfil-e-Milad was held last night, attended by a large number of citizens.

Al-Sheikh Al-Sayyid Afifuddin Al-Gilani lauded Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani’s services at both the national and international levels and extended him a special invitation to visit Baghdad.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with special prayers by the Gilani family for the people of Pakistan, the security of the country, and the rehabilitation of flood-affected communities.