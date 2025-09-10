Open Menu

GCWUS Displays Merit Lists Of MS, BS Programs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM

GCWUS displays merit lists of MS, BS programs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Wednesday displayed 2nd merit lists of MS programmes and 4th merit lists of BS programmes at its website gcwus.edu.pk/download-type/merit-list.

According to an official of the varsity, selected candidates are advised to complete admission formalities withing the due date.

He said that students now can check their admissions at website.

More Stories From Pakistan