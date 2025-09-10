GCWUS Displays Merit Lists Of MS, BS Programs
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Wednesday displayed 2nd merit lists of MS programmes and 4th merit lists of BS programmes at its website gcwus.edu.pk/download-type/merit-list.
According to an official of the varsity, selected candidates are advised to complete admission formalities withing the due date.
He said that students now can check their admissions at website.
