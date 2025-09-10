Open Menu

Sindh Issues Latest River And Barrage Water Flow Figures

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department at 5:30pm on Wednesday released updated inflow and outflow figures of major rivers and barrages across the province, citing data from the Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell.

At Panjnad, water inflow and outflow have risen to 543,186 cusecs.

At Trimmu, both inflow and outflow were recorded at 244,308 cusecs.

At Guddu Barrage, inflow stood at 495,509 cusecs while outflow was 472,094 cusecs. Sukkur Barrage recorded an inflow of 400,405 cusecs against an outflow of 382,355 cusecs.

Meanwhile, at Kotri Barrage, inflow was measured at 253,545 cusecs and outflow at 251,745 cusecs.

The monitoring cell continues to track water levels across rivers and barrages as part of its flood emergency measures.

