Karachi Police Deployed Across City To Assist Citizens During Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Karachi Police deployed across city to assist citizens during rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, district and traffic police personnel have been deployed round the clock across the city to assist citizens during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

According to a police spokesperson on Wednesday, officers are working to maintain traffic flow, guide people at waterlogged spots, and provide immediate assistance in case of emergencies.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from electric poles and wires, and report any emergency by calling Madadgar-15.

More Stories From Pakistan