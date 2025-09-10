PSC reviews infrastructure schemes in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Project Steering Committee (PSC) meeting of the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF-KP) was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development (P&D) Department, Ikramullah Khan.

The meeting reviewed interventions in Haripur and Nowshera districts. Khan appreciated the valuable partnership with German financial organization KfW and emphasized the need for timely provision of human resources within departments, both on a current and permanent basis, to ensure effective supervision of development schemes.

He assured that the P&D Department would coordinate with the Finance Department and all stakeholders to maintain the momentum of the project.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the support of KfW Islamabad, is implementing the project that includes components such as road development, capacity building, and installation of tube wells.

The session was attended by Secretary P&D, the project team, and representatives of relevant departments.