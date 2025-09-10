Gilani Attends Milad Conference
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday attended the Milad Conference organised by Dawat-e-Islami at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad.
Extending heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the Chairman Senate said that the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad is a divine blessing and a source of mercy, guidance, and salvation for the entire humanity.
In his address, Gilani emphasized that the true and lasting solution to the challenges faced by the Muslim world lies only in following the noble teachings of the Holy Prophet. “The message of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is one of unity, brotherhood, equality, and peace, and by practising these values, we can lay the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous society,” he stated.
The Chairman Senate underscored the importance of aligning both individual and collective lives with the exemplary Seerat (life and teachings) of the Prophet.
He particularly highlighted the need to remember the poor, the orphans, and the underprivileged on this sacred occasion, saying that social justice and compassion are integral to the essence of Islamic teachings.
Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani further stressed that introducing the younger generation to the Seerat-un-Nabi is an urgent need of the hour, as it provides the guiding principles for success in this world and the hereafter. He added that a system based on justice, equality, and fraternity is the key to building a truly prosperous society.
Praying for the peace, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan, the Chairman Senate congratulated the administration of Dawat-e-Islami on the successful organization of the Milad Conference.
He remarked that such religious gatherings not only strengthen the faith of believers but also inspire them to act upon the noble teachings of the Holy Prophet.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PSC reviews infrastructure schemes in KP9 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police deployed across city to assist citizens during rains9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan greatly values its brotherly ties with Bahrain: President Zardari9 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab announces financial assistance for flood victims in Jalalpur Pirwala9 minutes ago
-
GCWUS displays merit lists of MS, BS programs9 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends Milad conference9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Condoles with Amir Bux Bhutto on his father demise9 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits two in fund-raising case9 minutes ago
-
Planning minister, UN official discuss flood devastation, climate threat9 minutes ago
-
Greece, Hungary, EU envoys present credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari19 minutes ago
-
President underscores need for science, technology ecosystem in Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive continues in Peshawar19 minutes ago