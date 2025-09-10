Gilani attends Milad conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday attended the Milad Conference organised by Dawat-e-Islami at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad.

Extending heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the Chairman Senate said that the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad is a divine blessing and a source of mercy, guidance, and salvation for the entire humanity.

In his address, Gilani emphasized that the true and lasting solution to the challenges faced by the Muslim world lies only in following the noble teachings of the Holy Prophet. “The message of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is one of unity, brotherhood, equality, and peace, and by practising these values, we can lay the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous society,” he stated.

The Chairman Senate underscored the importance of aligning both individual and collective lives with the exemplary Seerat (life and teachings) of the Prophet.

He particularly highlighted the need to remember the poor, the orphans, and the underprivileged on this sacred occasion, saying that social justice and compassion are integral to the essence of Islamic teachings.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani further stressed that introducing the younger generation to the Seerat-un-Nabi is an urgent need of the hour, as it provides the guiding principles for success in this world and the hereafter. He added that a system based on justice, equality, and fraternity is the key to building a truly prosperous society.

Praying for the peace, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan, the Chairman Senate congratulated the administration of Dawat-e-Islami on the successful organization of the Milad Conference.

He remarked that such religious gatherings not only strengthen the faith of believers but also inspire them to act upon the noble teachings of the Holy Prophet.