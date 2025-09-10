Motorcyclist Killed, Pillion Rider Injured In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A young motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road mishap in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speedy motorcycle struck against a roadside electricity pole near Chak Jhumra on Sangla Hill Road.
As a result, 32-year-old Shahid Iqbal resident of Chak No.66-RB Maddoana received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 team shifted his pillion rider Ali Hamza to hospital after providing him first aid.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs Dubai Health Board meeting
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani meets custodian of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani’s shrine41 seconds ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured in road mishap44 seconds ago
-
Cabinet declares climate, agriculture emergencies: Dr. Tariq Fazal45 seconds ago
-
Auditor General of Pakistan pays farewell call on President49 seconds ago
-
Sindh issues latest river and barrage water flow figures50 seconds ago
-
PSC reviews infrastructure schemes in KP11 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police deployed across city to assist citizens during rains11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan greatly values its brotherly ties with Bahrain: President Zardari11 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab announces financial assistance for flood victims in Jalalpur Pirwala11 minutes ago
-
GCWUS displays merit lists of MS, BS programs11 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends Milad conference11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Condoles with Amir Bux Bhutto on his father demise11 minutes ago