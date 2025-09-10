Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A young motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road mishap in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speedy motorcycle struck against a roadside electricity pole near Chak Jhumra on Sangla Hill Road.

As a result, 32-year-old Shahid Iqbal resident of Chak No.66-RB Maddoana received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 team shifted his pillion rider Ali Hamza to hospital after providing him first aid.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.