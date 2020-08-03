UrduPoint.com
Aug 4 To Be Commemorated As Police Shuhda Day In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Aug 4 to be commemorated as Police Shuhda Day in Sukkur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Monday has said that August 4 would be commemorated as Police Shuhada Day with solemnity.

In this connection, he added that event which was going to be held to mark the day would fully observe the standard operating procedures issued by the provincial Government and the AIG Office against the spread of the coronavirus.

SSP Sukkur would visit the residences of police martyrs to meet the bereaved families on the day.

More Stories From Pakistan

