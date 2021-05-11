Augustine condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on unarmed worshipers in Al-Aqsa mosque adding that Israel's violent face has again been exposed.

Occupying Israeli forces attacked the innocent worshipers in the holy month of Ramadan and martyred many innocent people which was the worst violation of human rights, he said.

He asked the international community to take immediate notice of the Israeli aggression and appealed to theMuslims as well as the people belonging to other religions to arrange special prayers for an end to atrocitiesagainst humanity anywhere in the world, including Palestine and Occupied Kashmir.