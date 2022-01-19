Augustine pays homage to Munu Bhai

Punjab Minister for Human rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday paid homage to the services of Munir Ahmed also known as Munu Bhai

On the occasion of fourth death anniversary of Munu Bhai, the provincial minister said that Munu Bhai would always be remembered, in the service of suffering humanity.

Ejaz Alam said that his center, Sundas foundation still making history to provide blood and other basic facilities especially to children suffering from thalassemia and haemophilia while Munu Bhai had proved himself in many fields.

He further said that Munu Bhai had also received the award of Pride of Performance while the spirit of service of ailing humanity was appreciated at all levels.

He said that his foundation was continuing its mission of serving innocent childrenwhile the human rights department was standing with all those institutions, whoseagenda was only service of suffering humanity as the aim of Punjab government.