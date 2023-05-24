Australia to continue awarding scholarships to Pakistani students: High Commissioner

The Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkenz Wednesday said that Australia is supporting Pakistani students with scholarships and other opportunities as Muslims have played a key role in the development of Australia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkenz Wednesday said that Australia is supporting Pakistani students with scholarships and other opportunities as Muslims have played a key role in the development of Australia.

Addressing the 7th Azadi Fellowship Program in Islamabad, he said Pakistan and Australia have very good historical relations and they were active enough to strengthen the Pak-Aussie exemplary relations.

It is to be noted that the 7-day Azadi Fellowship activity with the assistance of the International Research Council for Religious Affairs, Shariah academy, and Dukhtaran e Pakistan.

Replying to different questions of the Azadi fellows from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ex-FATA, the High Commissioner remarked that it's a need of the day to play our role in the development of interfaith harmony.

He also praised the IRCRA for arranging Azadi Fellowship program by involving young people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal areas. The IRCRA President Muhammad Israr Madani presented a shield to the High Commissioner.

Furthermore, the participants of the third day also visited the historical Faisal Masjid and photographed the gathering.

Speaking at the occasion the IRCRA President said like Australia, people are living peacefully in Pakistan of different cultures, sects, and religions. Likewise, Pakistan has its own importance in terms of religious and cultural dimensions, but it needs media promotion.

He said, 'We need to showcase the best interfaith harmony examples from Pakistan. In this context, we also need to work mutually with the international community."