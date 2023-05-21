Authorities directed to expedite work on Kahuta, Lehtrar & Krore Roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works, Punjab, Bilal Afzal has directed the authorities concerned to expedite construction work on Kahuta, Lehtrar and Krore Roads so that the projects could be completed within the shortest possible time frame and the citizens could be facilitated.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the minister during a visit here the other day reviewed several under-construction projects and instructed the authorities to ensure better traffic flow during the construction period.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi and Murree Hasan Waqar Cheema briefed the minister about different projects.

Bilal Afzal on the occasion said that the government was planning to construct 2400 km long roads in Punjab.

In the new Annual Development Program, priority should be given to incomplete schemes, he said adding, funds had been released for the construction of Kohala Road and the industry located on it would benefit greatly.

The construction of Kahuta Road should be completed as soon as possible, the minister said.

He also directed the authorities concerned to remove obstacles in the construction of Ring Road Rawalpindi besides addressing the concerns of Chamber of Commerce regarding DC property tax. All-out efforts should be made to control wheat smuggling and checking black marketing of the commodity, he said adding, the Punjab government had taken solid steps to ensure good governance and exemplary steps were also taken for public service delivery, particularly during the last three months. Online E-registration had eliminated irregularities, Hasan Waqar said.

Due to the best arrangements made by the administration, no untoward incident took place in Murree this year on Eid-ul-Fitr, the DC informed.

On the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, one Basic Health Unit was being improved every week, he said.

The citizens were getting relief in many areas from the government initiatives, Hasan Waqar informed.

