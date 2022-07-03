UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Finalize Arrangements To Remove Sacrificial Animals' Entrails On Eid

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Authorities directed to finalize arrangements to remove sacrificial animals' entrails on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned have been directed to finalize all the arrangements to remove entrails of sacrificial animals from Noor Khan Airbase surrounding areas on Eid ul Azha.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while presiding over a Bird Hazard Control Committee meeting has instructed the officers concerned to take all possible steps to clear the airbase area on Eid ul Azha as the presence of birds around the airbases leads to accidents.

Noor ul Amin Mengal further said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, it should be ensured that the remains and waste of sacrificial animals should be removed immediately, particularly around the airbase.

The entire area should also be rechecked after Eid holidays, he added.

In addition, he said that keeping pigeons in houses around Noor Khan Airbase, flying and having pigeon cages on the roofs of the houses had also become a major problem for which the district administration Rawalpindi and police should take immediate action.

He directed the police to take swift action against aerial firing and no one should be allowed to violate the law. Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the violators, he added.

