Authorities directed to start de-silting project of all nullahs immediately

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to start cleanliness and de-silting project of all the nullahs immediately.

He said that the de-silting project should be completed before monsoon so that the vulnerable points particularly low-lying areas could be protected from flooding during heavy rains.

Chairing a meeting of Anjuman-e-Tajaran Rawalpindi, the Commissioner appreciated the suggestions from the businessmen to establish law and order in the city and improve the business environment.

The meeting was attended by the President Central Anjuman-e-Tajran, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sheikh Siddique, President of Small Industries, Tahir Jadoon, and representatives of City and Cantt traders.

The business community has to work with the administration to provide relief to the citizens, the Commissioner added.

During the master planning of Rawalpindi, the suggestions of the traders should be taken into special consideration, he directed the authorities concerned.

In the master planning, grain market, vegetable and fruit market, bus stand, truck stand and wholesale market would be shifted outside the city, he informed.

The Commissioner instructed the officers that places should be identified for setting up public washrooms in the main markets of the city.

The public washrooms within the limits of Municipal Corporation (MC) should be constructed by MC while at private places the facility could be arranged with the help of the traders, he added.

All the markets should identify their temporary garbage collection points to improve the sanitation situation, he said adding, after collecting the market garbage from the temporary collection points, it would be shifted out of city using big vehicles.

The Commissioner taking notice of the delay in approval of commercial maps submitted by the businessmen directed the MC authorities to submit all details of the applications immediately.

The administration could provide relief to the citizens with the help of the traders, Aamir Khattak said adding, the prices of essential items could be brought down increasing supply of the goods in the open market.

The traders should monitor the overcharging in their markets in such a way that the magistrates do not need to act there, he said.