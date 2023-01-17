Authorities monitoring exit points to control wheat smuggling

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The authorities concerned of Food Department Rawalpindi and police are strictly monitoring district exit points to control wheat smuggling and managed to foil five bids and recovered 1415 flour bags on Tuesday.

According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi had directed the Food Department to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division had also instructed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to control wheat smuggling.

He said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

The administration in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly at exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling.

He informed that five wheat flour smuggling bids were foiled on Tuesday and the administration and police managed to net five accused namely Abdul Rashid, Azaz, Zameen Khan, Sagheer and Ijaz on recovery of 1415 flour bags.

The check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, the spokesman said and informed, the district administration in collaboration with the police and the food department managed to control wheat smuggling and impounded several trucks during last month besides recovering huge quantity of wheat and flour being illegally shipped out of the division.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that a comprehensive plan had been formulated to curb the smuggling of wheat.

