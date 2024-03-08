Authorities taking strict action against ‘boti mafia’: Chairman RBISE

Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE), Muhammad Adnan Khan on Friday said that the authorities concerned were taking strict action against ‘boti mafia’ and those found using unfair means in first annual matric examination 2024 were being dealt with iron hand

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE), Muhammad Adnan Khan on Friday said that the authorities concerned were taking strict action against ‘boti mafia’ and those found using unfair means in first annual matric examination 2024 were being dealt with iron hand.

The Chairman today visited Govt High school No. 1 Hazro, Govt Girls High School No. 2 Hazro, Govt High School Haji Shah, Govt Pilot Secondary School Attock and Iqra Cadet College Kamra Road Attock in connection with the Matric First Annual 2024 exam.

In Haji Shah, mobile inspector, Obaid Naseer caught the students red-handed while copying. Duplicate materials were found from their possession. The Chairman ordered to register UMC immediately.

Speaking after the visit, the Chairman RBISE said strict monitoring of the examination centers with the support of the district administration, was being conducted on daily basis. The authorities concerned had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against 'boti mafia.'

No negligence would be tolerated to make the examination arrangements transparent, he said adding, all-out efforts were being made to eliminate 'boti mafia.

The Controller of Examinations, RBISE, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui also visited Government Boys and Girls High School Khore, Government Girls and Boys High School, Pindi Gheb, Government Boys High School No. 1 and Government Boys High School No. 2, Fatehjang.

After the visit, he said that well-reputed and qualified teachers were appointed as invigilators at the examination centers, adding, due to hard work of the teachers, the board is able to conduct clean and transparent exams. The teachers who are on matric exam duty should perform it as a national duty, he added.

The Secretary Board, Prof. Asif Hussain visited Government Girls High School Chak Beli Khan and Government Boys High School Chak Beli Khan.

During the visit, he checked the security, cleanliness, lighting arrangements and attendance of the invigilators in the examination centers.

He urged the examination staff on duty at the examination center to maintain complete transparency while ensuring the sanctity of the examination system.

He also checked the roll number slips and seating plan of the candidates appearing in the examination.