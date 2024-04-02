Autism Spectrum Disorder Affects Speech, Movement And Behaviour: Dr. Aftab Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Head of Psychiatry department Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad Professor Dr. Aftab Alam Khan Tuesday highlighted the challenges posed by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) on the occasion of the World Day of Children's Nervous Diseases. He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar at AMC.
Dr. Aftab Alam said that ASD, a mental developmental disorder affecting speech, movements, and behaviors, has seen a significant rise in prevalence over the past two decades.
Citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Aftab Alam Khan noted that one in every 100 children globally is diagnosed with ASD, with a particularly rapid increase observed in some regions such as the United States, where one in 35 children is affected.
While the exact causes of ASD remain unidentified, Dr. Aftab Alam Khan pointed to several factors including genetic predisposition, advanced parental age, prenatal exposure to certain medications, and environmental influences.
He highlighted the profound impact of ASD, noting that 40% of affected children struggle with speech, with many exhibiting delayed speech development until around 18 to 25 months of age.
Emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis, the head of Psychiatry department stated that most cases are identified by the age of three, underscoring the need for timely intervention and support.
Despite the absence of specific medications and treatments, Dr. Aftab Alam Khan stressed the potential for positive outcomes through early diagnosis and tailored therapies, which can help alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life for affected individuals.
In light of these challenges, he urged governmental efforts to establish specialized autism centers, ensuring equitable access to treatment facilities for all residents of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth crushed to death, brother injured2 seconds ago
-
Youth kills mother5 seconds ago
-
Robber gang busted, three arrested7 seconds ago
-
Two criminals shot injured during encounter with police10 seconds ago
-
Omar Ayub declared opposition leader in NA10 minutes ago
-
Escaped prisoner held from Multan20 minutes ago
-
Robbery-cum-murder case solved, criminal held20 minutes ago
-
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly27 minutes ago
-
New Zealand PM launches action plan for next 3 months40 minutes ago
-
Capital markets witness huge rush40 minutes ago
-
Secretary emphasizes to make data system of child care, nutrition targets, health facilities effecti ..40 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer held40 minutes ago