Auto thieves gang nabbed, 10 cars recovered: Additional IG South Punjab in bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Bahawalpur has nabbed a gang involved in auto theft on the directions of Additional Inspector General South Punjab Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal.

As many as 10 cars were recovered from the gang which value around Rs 10 million.

The recovered cars were handed over to their owners by Additional Inspector General South Punjab Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal in a ceremony at Police Lines here today.

Additional IG South Punjab speaking on the occasion told that police was vigilant in protecting the lives and properties of people.

He said that four members of the gang were arrested who were identified as Adeel, Bilal, Sheraz and Fayyaz.

He told that the arrested culprits have confessed to lifting 16 cars.

He said that South Punjab police have put a check on smuggling and other crimes by setting up pickets at various points.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera was also present at the occasion.