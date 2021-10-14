UrduPoint.com

AVLC Arrests Gang Of Auto Thieves, Recovers 6 Stolen Vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Karachi Thursday arrested a gang of four involved in auto-thefts and recovered 6 stolen vehicles from their possession.

According to police spokesman, accused Umar Shahbaz, the leader of the gang, was well educated, he attained BS in Accounting and Finance from a renowned private varsity.

His other accomplices were identified as Tanveer-ul-Haq, Haider Khan and Mansoor Malik. The accused during initial interrogation confessed stealing over a dozen vehicles from Islamabad and about 20 from Karachi.

The gang was operating from Islamabad and were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

The AVLC recovered vehicles bearing registration number ADF-716 stolen from limits of Taimuria Police Station, AZK-872 from jurisdictions of New Karachi PS, LEA-09-6094 from limits of Rizvia PS, AEM-126, AFA-178 both from limits of Shahra-e-Faisal PS while a vehicle with tempered registration number AVB-244 actual registration number ASA-595 which was stolen from Islamabad Sector G-11.

Further investigation was underway in this regard.

