AVLC Arrests Three Motorbike Thieves, Recovers Three Motorbikes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:10 PM

AVLC arrests three motorbike thieves, recovers three motorbikes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Malir on Sunday arrested three motorbike thieves and recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession.

Arrested accused Said Noor s/o Noor Baki, Riaz s/o Azizullah and Amir s/o Sultan sell stolen motorbikes in parts to junkmen, said a news release.

The AVLC recovered three motorcycles bearing registration numbers KIP-0854 stolen from limits of Sukhan Police Station, KKB-8043 snatched from jurisdictions of PS Shah Latif Town and KEX-2070 lifted from PS Kharadar limits.

Further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.

