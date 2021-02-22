AVLC held eight bike lifters, recover ten motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Gadap, Korangi and Jamshed Divisions arrested eight habitual motorcycle lifters and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested identified as Rehan s/o Rustam Zaman, Baber s/o Qutub Uddin, Abid alias Zain s/o Irfan, Ibrahim s/o Hussain Ahmed, Usman s/o Nisar Ahmed, Abdul Rehman alias Sundar s/o Nisar Mian, Sikandar s/o Siddique and Sarwar s/o Wali Muhammad were habitual criminals and used to sell stolen motorcycles in Karachi and Balochistan, said a press note.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.