UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Held Eight Bike Lifters, Recover Ten Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:10 PM

AVLC held eight bike lifters, recover ten motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Gadap, Korangi and Jamshed Divisions arrested eight habitual motorcycle lifters and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested identified as Rehan s/o Rustam Zaman, Baber s/o Qutub Uddin, Abid alias Zain s/o Irfan, Ibrahim s/o Hussain Ahmed, Usman s/o Nisar Ahmed, Abdul Rehman alias Sundar s/o Nisar Mian, Sikandar s/o Siddique and Sarwar s/o Wali Muhammad were habitual criminals and used to sell stolen motorcycles in Karachi and Balochistan, said a press note.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Vehicle Gadap Jamshed Korangi Criminals From

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 herald period of recovery from C ..

12 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

40 minutes ago

Integrated water resources management is fundament ..

42 minutes ago

Japanese space expert congratulates UAE on Hope Pr ..

42 minutes ago

Water scarcity amid increasing population amid rec ..

45 minutes ago

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.