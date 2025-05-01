Khalid Magsi Vows To Uplift Underserved Regions Through Science And Technology
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi Thursday emphasized that science and technology must serve as a vehicle to uplift the lives of citizens in backward and underserved regions.
Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the minister reviewed the progress of 31 ongoing development projects under the Ministry of Science and Technology and discussed future initiatives.
Federal Secretary Sajid Baloch and heads of various affiliated organizations were present at the session.
The federal minister stressed that under the vision of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, development must be people-centric, ensuring equal access to scientific progress and innovation for all Pakistanis.
He called on organizations to go beyond infrastructure and focus on human capital development through education, awareness, and capacity-building.
He further emphasized the importance of improving the ease of doing business, urging the Ministry and its institutions to create a transparent and efficient environment to foster investment, research, and innovation.
The minister directed all stakeholders to accelerate project implementation while aligning with national priorities and public welfare.
